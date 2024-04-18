Hamdan bin Mohammed directs the development of a comprehensive proactive plan to confront emergency weather conditions in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, has directed officials in Dubai's government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to confront emergency weather conditions.According to Al-Bayan newspaper

His Highness stated today via his official account on "Twitter": "Today, we have directed officials in Dubai's government entities to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to confront emergency weather conditions."

He added: "During a meeting with a number of officials responsible for dealing with the recent weather situation we witnessed in the past few days, I followed up on the progress of work and efforts made by various entities during this exceptional circumstance."

His Highness continued: "We are confident in Dubai's ability to benefit from this experience, and the safety of every citizen, resident, and visitor remains our top priority. May God protect you and protect Dubai and our dear country."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.