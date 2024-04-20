Hamdan bin Mohammed directs the formation of a committee to support those affected by the reduction of “Al Hadeer”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that under the leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and with the integration of efforts between government teams and the unity of its society, Dubai will remain in safe hands and will continue to overcome all challenges in various situations and under any circumstances, no matter their scale or impact.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai has approved a package of urgent initiatives and measures prepared in light of the meeting he chaired in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and included leaders of relevant entities in the Dubai government days ago to follow up on the efforts made to address the repercussions of the recent "AlHadeer" weather conditions witnessed by the country. Government field teams began working in light of his directives during the meeting, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Committee for Emergency and Disaster Management, and through close cooperation with community volunteer efforts, they worked on finding necessary urgent solutions based on a thorough assessment of the situation in various affected areas of the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai directed the establishment of a committee to study all requests from affected citizens and determine how to address them, with priority given to maintaining and rehabilitating all affected citizens' homes.

Additionally, His Highness directed the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency to coordinate with all development companies to ensure the return to normalcy of all areas belonging to developers in the coming days. Real estate developers and residential community management companies in Dubai have committed to providing a range of services to the affected citizens free of charge, including providing alternative housing, providing food supplies to affected residents in residential communities, providing sterilization and pest control services, providing security services for residential buildings, coordinating the return procedures for residents to their residential units, providing interior cleaning services, as well as following up on any damages incurred within the insurance period and assisting in assessing the risks and damages inside the real estate units.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated his full commitment to providing care and support to those affected by the exceptional weather conditions witnessed by the country in all possible aspects, saying, "Our teams are in the field around the clock, and I personally follow up on the developments... We are keen to provide care for every citizen and resident in Dubai... and we are proud of the initiatives we see from the sons of the Emirates and residents... the solidarity of the community is exemplary and honorable, demonstrating its authentic nature and noble values."

He also directed the formation of a committee to care for citizens affected by the weather conditions, chaired by His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, with membership from the Dubai Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Department of Economic Development and Tourism, whose task is to receive all requests from citizens affected by the rains for processing.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the efforts of the Dubai Department of Economic Development and Tourism and its work with the private sector and hotel establishments in Dubai to provide rooms for temporary accommodation for the affected until the completion of their home maintenance. He directed to continue providing urgent accommodation for all citizens during maintenance works, affirming that the interest of the citizen will remain the top priority for the Dubai government.

The directives also included the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to follow up on humanitarian cases among residents and provide necessary support, as well as directing the Dubai Community Development Authority to activate the "Jood" platform to receive contributions from the private sector to support humanitarian cases in the emirate.

