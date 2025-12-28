Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai believes in the positive role of sport in shaping a better future for societies worldwide

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai believes in the positive role of sport in shaping a better future for societies worldwide. His Highness also reiterated his support for global initiatives and efforts that strengthen the role of sport at both individual and community levels.

His Highness said: “Dubai welcomes guests and participants of the World Sports Summit, including global sports leaders, presidents of international federations and organisations, investors, decision-makers, and athletes from across disciplines, who will come together over two days to discuss the current state and future of sport worldwide and its role in developing societies and empowering communities.”

“This first-of-its-kind sports summit, originating in the UAE, will bring together sports leaders, specialists and individuals with proven leadership and professional expertise from across the global sports sector. The summit will serve as a global platform for dialogue on sports development and for shaping its future through effective strategic initiatives, legislation and agreements,” His Highness added.

His Highness said: “Through the World Sports Summit, we aim to unify efforts and lay strong foundations for enhancing the role of sport in empowering communities, inspiring generations, and attracting and developing talent. We are committed to launching pioneering initiatives and bringing the world together in Dubai to strengthen international cooperation and help shape the future.”

The World Sports Summit, held under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is organised by the Dubai Sports Council and will take place from 29 to 30 December at Madinat Jumeirah. Under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport’, the event will feature over 70 speakers, including leaders, stars and legends of international sport. The organisation of the Summit aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, particularly in supporting the hosting of major international sporting events and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sport.

Global Recognition

The Summit will honour the winners of the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, the largest of its kind in terms of prize value and the number of categories. The Award highlights the achievements of leading figures, officials and sports champions from the UAE, the Arab world and around the globe, as well as Arab and international sports institutions that have achieved significant global success.

The prestigious Award also recognises sports stars who continue to excel in championships and top the podium, as well as those who have stepped away from competition, but whose lasting achievements have shaped the history of global sport and continue to inspire generations of emerging athletes around the world.

Events

Meanwhile, participants, speakers and guests continue to arrive for the World Sports Summit, which kicks off on December 29. Among them are FIFA President Gianni Infantino along with stars and legends from various sports.

Guests have already begun participating in the entertainment and sporting events organised by the Summit’s Organising Committee. These include diverse sporting competitions, most notably padel - a sport popular with many players and stars from different disciplines. There are also recreational sports and family activities, safari visits and tours of Dubai’s world-class resorts.

The Committee has scheduled events for December 28 to provide guests with an opportunity to meet each other and explore Dubai’s various sports and tourism facilities before the commencement of the two days of sessions. The Committee has also prepared a programme for the stars who have chosen to celebrate the New Year in Dubai with their families and friends.

Prominent Participants

The first day of the Summit features panel discussions and inspirational speeches from a number of sports leaders and stars. The day will begin with a speech by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, followed by a speech by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, titled ‘The Next 90 Minutes’.

The list of prominent sports figures participating in the Summit includes His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain; Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic; MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov; Tunisian tennis champion Ons Jabeur; Spanish tennis champion Paula Badosa; His Excellency Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain; former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch; Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao; former boxer Oleksandr Usyk; Brazilian and world football legend Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time World Cup winner; Italian football legend Paolo Maldini; and many more.