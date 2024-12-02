Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises UAE's commitment to people's development as nation celebrates 53rd Eid Al Etihad

On the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, highlighted the UAE’s steadfast belief that the true strength of a nation lies in its people and their empowerment through knowledge. His Highness underlined that the progress of a nation is inseparably tied to the growth and development of its citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He reaffirmed the importance of honouring the legacy of the nation’s Founding Fathers by continuing their visionary path and working toward realising the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.

Eid Al Etihad, Sheikh Hamdan noted, is more than a celebration. It is a time for reflecting on the core values that define the Emirati identity: unity that brings people together, solidarity that fortifies national bonds, ambition that drives progress, and dedication to excellence that has transformed the UAE into a global model for sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamdan paid tribute to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Despite significant challenges, these leaders laid the foundation for a resilient society that offers security, stability and hope to its people, he said.

Highlighting the UAE's remarkable achievements, Sheikh Hamdan underscored the country’s pioneering advancements in space exploration and advanced technologies and its transformation into a leading global economic hub. This success, which has placed it at the forefront of global innovation, is built on a foundation of unity, resilience, and commitment to progress.

Sheikh Hamdan also saluted the UAE Armed Forces, describing them as a source of national pride and a vital pillar of sovereignty. Their dedication to maintaining peace and security, he noted, safeguards the nation’s accomplishments.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to being a beacon of hope and progress. With determination and resilience, the nation continues to pursue milestones that reflect the wisdom of its leadership and the ambitions of its people, he said.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.