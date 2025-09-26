Hamdan bin Mohammed Establishes Dubai Civility Committee

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s most beautiful and advanced city, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued a Resolution establishing the Dubai Civility Committee.

The newly formed Committee is chaired by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi. Its members include the Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning, who will serve as Vice Chairman; the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; the Director General of the Crown Prince’s Office; the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; the Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and the Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The Committee is tasked with supporting Dubai’s efforts to enhance its aesthetic ambiance and global image, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The formation of the Committee reflects Dubai’s commitment to preserving its unique architectural identity and strengthening its status as a global model of beauty, harmony and modern city living.

According to the Resolution, the Committee is also tasked with enhancing the visual appearance of the urban environment by addressing elements that detract from the city’s overall aesthetic, while reinforcing Dubai’s visual identity in line with approved urban planning guidelines.

The Committee will be responsible for identifying and analysing emerging urban challenges and formulating strategies and action plans to proactively manage their impact.

The Committee’s responsibilities include setting strategic directions and policies to encourage positive practices that support the preservation of Dubai’s urban aesthetics, as well as approving and implementing relevant plans in coordination with the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning.

The Committee will also review, assess and report on the outcomes of the plans at each stage, identify unsightly urban elements, and task the relevant authorities with conducting surveys, proposing solutions and assigning clear responsibilities for each area requiring improvement.

Members of the Committee will monitor the performance of all entities involved, establish performance indicators, and measure progress, public satisfaction, and the impact of policies and campaigns.

The Committee will leverage advanced technologies, including AI, to enable early detection and mitigation of negative trends, propose the necessary resources and budgets, establish subcommittees and working groups, and develop support strategies to address implementation challenges.

All government entities responsible for developing the city’s urban landscape are required to cooperate with the newly formed Committee by regularly providing data, reports, statistics, and studies to support strategy development and informed decision-making.