Hamdan bin Mohammed grants golden visas to veteran imams, muezzins and religious scholars, disburses financial rewards on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr





His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued an order to grant golden visas to imams, preachers, muezzins, Muftis, and religious scholars who have served in the emirate for more than 20 years.

His Highness also issued directives to provide them with financial rewards on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The decision is a gesture of appreciation for their efforts to share the teachings of Islam, spread its true message and promote the value of tolerance.



