Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of GovTech Prize at the World Governments Summit

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashd Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, honoured winners of the ninth GovTech Prize on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. Being held in Dubai until 14 February, the summit features the participation of heads of state, international organisations, major corporations and a host of entrepreneurs and experts.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that celebrating the world’s top innovative solutions and models, exchanging outstanding government experiences and sharing knowledge and success stories reflect the UAE’s vision for the WGS to serve as a platform for shaping the future and fostering meaningful partnerships that positively impact communities.

“Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, our nation is pursuing a clear mission to empower people and create a better future for the next generations. This mission is focused on driving innovation in the face of growing challenges and rapidly accelerating technological advancement. The GovTech Prize reflects our approach of supporting efforts to lay the groundwork for the next generation of government services designed to make people’s lives easier,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

The award ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council; His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and a number of dignitaries, senior officials and state guests participating in the World Governments Summit.

Four winners

Winners of the GovTech Prize included iRASTE, a project by India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the AI-Powered Government Services category; the Digital Family Card project by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in the Inclusive Digital Transformation category; the Education Outcomes project by Ghana’s Ministry of Education in the Education Services category; and the Health Services Platform project by Indonesia’s Ministry of Health in the Healthcare Services category.

iRASTE

Project iRASTE aims to re-imagine road safety using the predictive power of AI, with the aim of preventing accidents before they occur. The project is expected to result in a 50% decline in road accidents in Nagpur city and decrease blackspots on the city’s road network.

Digital Family Card

The Digital Family Card (DFC) has transformed Kazakhstan’s social protection system, utilising advanced digital technologies to evaluate families’ quality of life and extract data from 87 government databases to determine underprivileged populations in need of support. The solution ensures timely financial support to help reduce poverty and improve access to resources, consequently alleviating social inequality.

Education Outcomes Project

Ghana’s Education Outcomes Project aims to enhance quality of education in underperforming primary schools and foster a culture of equality and accountability in the education sector. The project targets around 70,000 out-of-school children in areas with the highest absentee and dropout rates, in districts historically deprived of a strong educational infrastructure, and in the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan districts. In addition, students already enrolled in 600 GALOP-beneficiary schools will benefit from strengthened interventions supported by service providers.

Health Services Platform SatuSehat

The SatuSehat health services platform offers an innovative solution to the challenge of fragmentation of health data in various (health) apps and the non-uniformity of metadata in the information systems of health facilities. The project integrates individual health data from over 60,000 healthcare facilities, allowing easy access through a mobile app that already has over 110 million registered users.

Innovative solutions, new opportunities for a better future

The GovTech Prize, managed by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program (EGSEP) at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, is designed to encourage pioneering students, researchers, government agencies and institutions, private sector companies and startups to develop innovative solutions and explore new opportunities for a better future for humanity.

Presented to central or local government entities worldwide, the ninth edition of the award recognises creative and innovative solutions that address pressing challenges and create exceptional government service experiences. It also recognises innovations in creating human centric government services experiences in the following categories: Educational Services, Healthcare Services, AI-Powered Government Services, and Inclusive Digital Transformation.

An independent jury team has evaluated the submissions to determine the winners based on several criteria including level of innovation, impact, maturity, scalability and sustainability.

The WGS 2024 brings together 85 international organisations, 140 governments, more than 25 heads of state, eight Nobel laureates. They will engage in discussions on global trends at more than 110 dialogues and sessions, as well as over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.