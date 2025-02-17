Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

His Highness reiterates that, under its visionary leadership, the UAE remains committed to promoting global peace, which is key to ensuring lasting development

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today inaugurated the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025). This year’s edition marks the largest in the history of the event, featuring extensive participation from global defence companies, senior military officials, and key decision makers in the sector.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the advancements recorded by the UAE's defence sector are testament to decades of hard work and commitment to the nation's progress. His Highness said that, right from its inception, the UAE has focused attention on establishing necessary safeguards to secure its borders and its achievements, while ensuring the sustainability of its successful development model. This called for highly motivated armed forces capable of overcoming any challenge and enabling the UAE to remain steadfast in executing its development plans and fulfilling its strategic goals.

His Highness reiterated that, under the visionary leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with Their Highnesses Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, the country remains committed to promoting peace. The UAE continues to play an active role in spreading the message of peace, contributing in every way possible to advance and maintain global peace, guided by its firm belief in the right of all peoples to a life of peace and stability, which are fundamental factors for development.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State For Defence Affairs, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with senior military officials.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council from 17 to 21 February at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, IDEX 2025 brings together leading global defence companies and industry experts to showcase the latest military technologies and systems developed for land and aerial defence scenarios, besides advanced cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions.

Big increase in first-time participants

This year’s edition features 1,565 companies from 65 countries, representing a 16% increase compared to the previous edition. The total exhibition area has expanded by 10% to 181,501 square metres. Additionally, 731 new companies are participating for the first time, marking an 82% increase, while 213 UAE-based companies account for 16% of overall exhibitor numbers, highlighting the growth of the UAE’s defence industry.

Seven countries including Qatar, Ethiopia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Cyprus are making their debut at IDEX. Furthermore, the newly opened Hall 14 hosts 341 exhibitors, further expanding the diversity and scope of the exhibition.

IDEX 2025 features a wide range of activities and discussions, bringing together policymakers, thought leaders, influencers and industry pioneers to explore groundbreaking innovations that will define the future of the defence industry globally. The event also hosts dedicated platforms for startups, offering emerging companies an opportunity to showcase their innovations.

Key highlight

A key highlight of IDEX 2025 is the first-ever global CBRNE Hub, which convenes leaders, experts, and key decision-makers from the defence industry to address threats related to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) weapons. The hub features 38 companies from 13 countries.

IDEX 2025 showcases over 3,300 cutting-edge products spanning land and air defence, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and advanced protection systems.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of specialised conferences and panel discussions explore the future of defence industries and global security challenges. Additionally, live demonstrations feature the latest defence equipment and systems in realistic operational environments, reflecting the continuous evolution of the defence sector.

As a leading global defence event, IDEX continues to play a crucial role in enhancing international defence partnerships and driving innovation in security and defence technologies. The success of the event is a testament to its role as a premier platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, in addition to showcasing the latest military solutions.

With its growing prominence, IDEX remains one of the most significant global defence events, acting as a catalyst for forming strategic partnerships and signing international defence agreements. It also serves as a global gathering that showcases the latest military solutions and technologies, playing a key role in fostering global security and stability.





