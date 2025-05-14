- Hamdan bin Mohammed inspects Wadi Al-Amardi housing project, approves AED2 billion housing package

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Wadi Al-Amardi housing project in Dubai. His Highness was briefed on the progress of all ongoing housing projects and approved a housing package worth over AED2billion for Emirati citizens in Dubai.

During the tour, His Highness inspected the housing projects in Wadi Al-Amardi and reviewed plans for several new developments comprising more than 1,100 residential units for citizens. These projects are spread across four key areas including Wadi Al-Amardi, Al Aweer, Hatta, and Oud Al Muteena, with a total investment exceeding AED2billion.

His Highness said the new housing projects will feature modern designs that meet the aspirations of Emirati families, with well-planned communities offering advanced infrastructure, quality services, and comprehensive public facilities. He also praised the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment team for their efforts in delivering projects that support well-being and stability of citizens, emphasising that this remains a key government priority.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed a model of the homes being built. These homes are designed to the highest architectural and engineering standards, offering a comfortable and sustainable living environment that addresses the needs of Emirati families, with a focus on privacy, quality, and the integration of essential infrastructure and services.

A total of 1,163 housing units are currently under construction across several areas in the emirate, including: 432 units in Wadi Al-Amardi valued at AED767.9 million, 398 units in Al Aweer valued at AED734.1 million, 213 units in Hatta valued at AED508.5 million, and 120 units in Oud Al Muteena valued at AED113.8 million.

