Hamdan bin Mohammed issues decision appointing CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance at RTA

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued decision No. (61) of 2024 appointing Muna Abdulrahman Salah Abdulrahman Alosaimi as CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

