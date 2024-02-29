Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives leading to launch of community contributions platform ‘Jood’

Exemplifying the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and

under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Community Development Authority (CDA) has launched the Dubai Community Contributions Platform, 'Jood'.

The platform acts as a central hub dedicated to championing and strengthening social and humanitarian endeavours across Dubai. Its stated objective is to inspire the active engagement of stakeholders and reinforce the foundations of sustainable community development in alignment with the goals set forth by the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Pioneering in its approach, the platform is committed to promoting a spirit of ‘Giving Back to the Community’ and aims for the establishment of a robust and proactive social care and empowerment system by providing a secure, reliable, and officially endorsed avenue for social responsibility contributions. Looking to engage companies, entrepreneurs, institutions, and individuals of diverse nationalities, the initiative encourages their participation in sustainable projects aimed at empowering society across critical sectors such as health, education, and social welfare. The platform's overarching objective is to ensure transparency and efficiency in harnessing the contributions of companies to social causes while fostering collaboration among stakeholders to enrich and advance the social sector.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, underscored the significance of the Jood platform as an innovative and advanced channel for driving community empowerment activities in Dubai. Serving as a facilitator for institutions, companies, business sectors, and individuals, it aims to streamline and institutionalise contributions to sustainable community projects, with a primary focus on vital areas such as education, health, and social care.

Emphasising the purposeful strategic nature of the Jood initiative, she highlighted its spirit of “giving back to the community.” The initiative draws inspiration from the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as well as the support and guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, she added.

The Jood initiative is dedicated to fostering a robust, interdependent, and cohesive society, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Its core purpose is to enhance the effectiveness and proactive intent of social care and empowerment systems, ultimately translating into positive outcomes for society both in the present and the future.

Reflecting spirit of Emirati culture

Her Excellency Buhumaid elaborated on how Jood embodies the essence of Emirati culture, rooted in generosity and solidarity. The initiative aligns with the timeless customs and traditions of the Emirati people, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to aiding those in need and enhancing their well-being through thick and thin. She commended the strong desire shown by businesspersons, both citizens and residents, to contribute to supporting social programmes and advancing societal development. The initiative distinguishes itself by empowering business sectors and companies to channel their corporate social responsibility contributions towards projects with a lasting positive impact on society, particularly in crucial areas such as health, education, and community empowerment. It significantly contributes to realising the objectives outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, with the vision of positioning Dubai among the top three cities in the world in terms of standard of living a decade from now.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority, praised the initiative. “We are pleased to be a major partner in developing the Jood Platform for Community Contributions (jood.ae), which represents a pioneering model for harnessing digital technology to contribute to community initiatives in the emirate. This initiative falls within the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and aligns with the general strategic direction towards digital services in Dubai. We at Digital Dubai support such community initiatives through digital empowerment and harnessing the digital infrastructure to provide quality digital experiences across the emirate. This partnership comes as an embodiment of the vision of the wise leadership to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global digital capital and as an inspiring model of social responsibility, solidarity and cohesion.”

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, affirmed that the Joud Platform for Community Contributions is one that helps realise the leadership’s vision of driving social progress. The platform itself serves as a trustworthy destination for those wishing to contribute to humanitarian, charitable and developmental work across Dubai and facilitates direct electronic donations, he added.

Setting an example

HE Al Muhairi pointed out that the department strives to make its role within society ever more impactful and fulfil its responsibility by setting an example in terms of its charitable work. This purpose is achieved through participating in diverse community initiatives relating to charitable and humanitarian work. Overseeing and regulating donations is another integral aspect of its work, in addition to consolidating and promoting a culture of philanthropy and human solidarity by encouraging individuals and institutions to contribute to comprehensive and sustainable human development efforts through the legitimate department-authorised channels, he added.

Working alongside the Joud Platform enables deeper engagement between the local community, non-profit entities, individuals, companies, and charitable investments, opening up further opportunities to contribute to humanitarian causes, enriching a defining aspect of Arab society, he added.

Strategic objectives

The 'Jood' platform initiative aims to foster private sector participation through corporate social responsibility in community development and enhancement projects. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen social cohesion among members of society, ensure transparency regarding the utilisation of societal contributions from companies and individuals, and promote collaboration with relevant authorities to support and advance the social sector.

Vital projects and sustainable impact

The 'Jood' platform directs contributions towards community projects with a focus on sustainable impact, prioritising support for education, students, scientific research and development, healthcare standards enhancement, and community protection measures. Moreover, it facilitates the construction and equipping of social centers, enhancing the long-term effectiveness of contributions from companies, businesses, and individuals.

This initiative emerges from a collaborative effort among 11 government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, aligning with the directives of the Dubai Government to strengthen governance in the community contributions sector. It seeks to establish a platform that harmonises the corporate social responsibility policy of Dubai with the social responsibility strategies of institutions and companies within the emirate. By implementing impactful initiatives, 'Jood' aims to leverage philanthropy's benefits while ensuring sustained societal impact. Rooted in the principle of 'giving back to the community', these initiatives aspire to benefit citizens, residents, and all segments of society to the fullest extent possible.

Partners and supporters

The participating entities in the 'Jood' platform (jood.ae) currently include the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Jalila - Dubai Health Foundation, Beit Al Khair Society, and Dubai Charitable Society. The platform was developed in partnership with the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Digital Authority, the Community Development Authority, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, and the Department of Finance in Dubai.

Facilitated mechanisms

‘Jood’ presents a unified and reliable platform for showcasing and endorsing initiatives, projects, and campaigns proposed by institutions. It highlights the most pressing needs, facilitating new donor contributions and alignment with the social responsibility plans of the private sector.

The platform (jood.ae) enables both institutions and individuals to contribute directly to listed initiatives and projects through electronic payment or bank transfer. It also provides regular updates on project status and progress towards completion, along with documented reports of contributions tailored to meet social responsibility requirements. This approach supports sustainable performance and offers various benefits to contributors.

With its digital interface, the ‘Jood’ platform offers convenient direct access and immediate contribution to diverse community initiatives, allowing contributions through the platform (jood.ae) or by making quick donations via the ‘Dubai Now’ application. Furthermore, it illustrates the connections between each presented initiative and corresponding sustainable community development goals, including associated environmental, social, and governance factors. This transparency ensures efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency throughout the process .

Aligned with sustainable development goals

The platform (jood.ae) is aligned with Goal 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising global partnerships. It highlights the importance of a common objective and a firm dedication to leveraging the combined efforts of diverse institutions worldwide to achieve sustainability. Furthermore, it underscores the significance of nurturing partnerships between governments, the private sector, and civil society to propel progress towards sustainable development.

Institutional framework

The ‘Jood’ platform (jood.ae) provides a structured institutional framework for receiving contributions from companies and businesspersons. It concentrates on strategic, purposeful, and sustainable community initiatives aimed at empowering Dubai society and fulfilling the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda. Moreover, it strives to strengthen the institutionalisation of social responsibility contributions, further solidifying Dubai's position as a pioneer in nurturing a unified, solidarity-based society that encompasses all individuals, groups, and sectors.

