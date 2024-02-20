Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to establish a new Thukher Club for senior citizens in Al Khawaneej

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, issued directives to establish a new Thukher Club for senior citizens in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai. The club will serve as a community hub designed to promote the wellbeing and quality of life of senior citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “The establishment of a new Thukher Club for senior citizens aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the wellbeing of senior citizens and provide them with the best possible care and support. It also closely aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which focuses on building happier and more cohesive families.”

His Highness added: “Dubai cherishes and respects its senior citizens and is committed to ensuring their full integration and active participation in society. Our senior citizens have been instrumental in shaping Dubai's remarkable success story and contributing to the nation's development as one of the world’s best cities. It is therefore our duty to show them appreciation and provide the support, care and empowerment necessary for them to enjoy a high quality of life.”

To be built over an area of 20,000 square feet, the club will include a wellness centre with personalised nutrition and fitness services. It will serve as a social and cultural hub featuring a library, theatre and smart platforms to help senior citizens easily access government services. The centre will also foster intergenerational connections through an interactive café.

The new Thukher Club building will feature three main sections designed to offer comprehensive services for senior citizens, focusing on promoting wellbeing, health and fitness, and fostering stronger community bonds.

The Thukher initiative is implemented in collaboration with several strategic partners including Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Police, the Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Health and the Dubai Sports Council. The clubs launched under the umbrella of the initiative aim to promote physical wellbeing, good nutrition and cultural and social enrichment. They also incorporate branches of the Dubai Public Libraries, which provide traditional and digital library services.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emphasises family welfare as crucial for national development. By prioritising the wellbeing of families and individuals, this agenda ensures continued prosperity, stability and advancement. The launch of a new Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej will ensure senior citizens are provided with a wide array of services catering to the physical, mental and psychological needs of senior citizens, reinforcing their integral role in society.”

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance (DoF) for the Government of Dubai, said: “The establishment of a new Thukher Club aligns with the principles of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens. By providing essential services and support, the club contributes to the wellbeing and happiness of senior citizens. As a strategic partner to Thukher Club, we endorse the launch of a new branch of the club and are confident it will significantly benefit the local community and greatly enhance the health, wellness and happiness of senior citizens.”

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, said: “The new Thukher Club to be established in Al Khawaneej reflects the leadership's commitment to enhancing social cohesion, with a focus on empowering senior citizens. Renowned for its success in Al Safa Park, the Thukher Club's environment is acclaimed for empowering seniors and fostering community participation. The new branch in Al Khawaneej will further enhance services for seniors and will offer initiatives and programmes geared towards fostering their integration and empowerment.”

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The Thukher Club perfectly aligns with Dubai and the UAE's overarching vision, which prioritises happiness, familial unity and comprehensive care for all community members, particularly senior citizens.

The new Thukher Club underscores the leadership's dedication to this demographic, contributing to reinforcing Dubai's global reputation as the best city for living. This recognition showcases Dubai's dedication to fostering citizen happiness and its conviction that human development is essential for advancement.”

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said: “The Thukher Club plays a pivotal role in fostering intergenerational connections and promoting social cohesion among senior citizens.

Launching a new branch in Al Khawaneej underscores the commitment to enhancing services for the elderly, aligning perfectly with the Dubai Social Agenda 33. At Dubai Culture, we deeply appreciate the invaluable contributions of our seniors and are committed to addressing their cognitive and cultural needs through the resources found within the Thukher Club library. This recognition serves as a heartfelt tribute to their priceless contributions, wealth of life experiences, and limitless energy.”

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Thukher Club embodies the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, demonstrating his profound care for senior citizens and commitment to enhance their quality of life and promote their happiness. It also reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, who always directs for the provision of the best services and care for seniors."

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The Thukher Club stands as a testament to the thoughtful generosity of our leadership to ensure the nation's development and bring joy to people.

The Thukher Club embodies loyalty, love and appreciation for our senior citizens, highlighting the enduring significance of those who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation.

The club offers seniors an enriching environment, providing access to exceptional sporting facilities, support services, opportunities for socialising with friends, engaging in reading and participating in various activities.”

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, said: “Launching the Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej underscores the profound commitment of our leadership to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for our senior citizens.

We aim to enhance their wellbeing by integrating health, psychological and social services. Since the inception of the first Thukher Club branch in Al Safa, our strategic partnership with the government reflects our unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive support and care to senior citizens, benefiting both them and the wider community.”

Thukher Club in Al Safa Park

The Thukher Club in Al Safa Park has an exceptionally busy schedule of events. In the second half of 2023, the club organised 57 workshops and lectures that attracted 1,780 participants, with a total of 868 members, including 479 men and 389 women.

The club has obtained three ISO certificates so far, including ISO 22316: 2017 (organisational resilience), ISO 23592: 2021 (customer excellence), and ISO 37101:2021 (sustainable development).

