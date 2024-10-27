Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to organise the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum’ annually

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives to establish the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum’ as an annual event.

The decision follows the success of the inaugural edition of the event, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The second edition of the Forum, being organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, will be held from 24-25 September, 2025. The event will bring together leaders from various fields in Dubai, along with experts from around the world.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum’ reflects the ambitious vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aimed at preparing a new generation of leaders capable of shaping the future and turning challenges into opportunities.

He added: “The Forum serves as a strategic platform that plays a vital role in shaping Dubai's future directions and plans. It is designed to enhance strategic foresight and promote leadership practices rooted in the Mohammed Bin Rashid leadership model. The Forum will become a key annual event for top-level leaders across Dubai.”

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, said that the event embodies His Highness’s philosophy of management, strategic thinking, and proactive leadership. It also highlights the importance of prioritising comprehensive development and citizen welfare, while preparing leaders to confront current challenges and take on future responsibilities.

Al Gergawi added that organising the Forum annually, which brings together Dubai's leaders and global experts, will play a crucial role in shaping future strategies aligned with the emirate’s vision for global leadership.

The ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum’ serves as a key platform for shaping future strategies, offering a platform for leaders and experts from various fields to exchange innovative ideas. The event will feature discussions, workshops, and lectures led by international experts, equipping participants with key skills for development.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has graduated over 850 Emirati leaders, including seven ministers and 10 undersecretaries. Since its establishment, the Center has partnered with more than 300 local and global experts, along with 55 international universities, to offer leadership training programmes. These programmes are designed to equip future leaders with essential skills, focusing on adaptability and informed decision-making to navigate future challenges.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.