Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on the Board of Directors of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (19) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, chaired by Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi.

As per the Resolution, Dr. Mona Issa Al Bahar serves as Vice Chairperson of the Foundation. Other members of the Board include: Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Mohammed Ali Rustom; Khaled Yahya Al Hosani; Sultan Abdulhamid Al Jamal; and the Director General of the Foundation.

This Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.



