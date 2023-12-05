Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on the Board of the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation

Government of Dubai Media Office – 05 December 2023: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (95) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of Dubai’s Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation.

As per the Resolution, the Board will be chaired by Essa Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, while Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim will serve as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Board include Hamda Ibrahim Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Abdullah Ali Abdulrazak Al Madani, Abdullah Saeed Majed Belyoahah, and Huda Essa Abdullah Buhumaid, along with representatives from the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the CEO of the Foundation.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (97) of 2023, appointing Thalal Khalifa Saeed bin Quraish Al Falasi as Assistant CEO of Corporate Support Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. This Resolution is effective from 11 December and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.