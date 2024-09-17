Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on the new Board of Directors of Dubai Autism Center

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (52) of 2024 on the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Center, chaired by Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim.



Other members of the new Board include: Sami Yaqout Al Riyami, Dr. Hind Abdulwahid Al Rostamani, Dr. Sheikha Ahmed Al Raisi, Salha Khalifa bin Dhiban Al Falasi, and Mariam Ahmed Al Balooshi, in addition to the CEO of the Center.



The Resolution states that if the board members' terms conclude without a new board being formed, the current members will continue fulfilling their responsibilities until they are either reappointed or replaced by new appointees.



This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette

