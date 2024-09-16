Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on the new Board of Trustees of Imam Malik College For Sharia and Law

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (51) of 2024 on the new Board of Trustees of Imam Malik College For Sharia & Law, chaired by Khalid Jassim bin Kalban. Jamal Abdulrahman Al Madfa serves as the Vice Chairman of the new board.

Other members of the board include: Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Khalid Ahmed Al-Shaikh Mubarak, Ahmed Issa Nasser Al-Serkal, and Ahmed Mohammed bin Mesmar, in addition to the CEO of the College.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

