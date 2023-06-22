Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolutions on appointments and promotions of officials in the Digital Dubai Authority and its Establishments

His Highness Sheikh Hamadan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Resolutions Nos. (59), (60), (61), (62), (63), (64), (65), and (66) of the Council, appointing and promoting new officials in the Digital Dubai Authority and its Establishments.

According to the Resolutions, Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electronic Security Center; Younus Abdulaziz Al-Haj Mahmoud Al Nasser has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment; and Matar Saeed Obaid Khalfan Al-Hemeiri has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment. Additionally, Tariq Yousuf Ahmad Yousuf AlJanahi has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Corporate Enablement Sector at the Digital Dubai Authority; and Amer AlSayed Sharafuddin Sharaf AlHashimi has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

The Resolutions also included several promotions. Afaf Ahmad Ali BuOsaiba was promoted to the position of Executive Director of the Data and Statistics Operations Sector at the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. Dr. Moza Shaiban Khamis Suwaidan was promoted to the role of Executive Director of the Digital Applications and Platforms Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment. Additionally, Khalifa Ali Ghanem Ali Al Marri was promoted to the role of Executive Director of the Shared Government Services Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment.

The Resolutions are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

