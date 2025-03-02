Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, joined National Guard personnel engaged in patrolling duties in Hatta, Dubai, for Iftar. His Highness interacted with troops following a tour of the area during which he took stock of the operational aspects of military units posted in the border areas.

During his visit, His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings with members of the National Guard and was apprised about their schedule during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the appreciation of the leadership and the community for the armed forces protecting the country’s borders, commending their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the nation and its achievements. He highlighted the vital role of the National Guard units in upholding the nation’s security and stability, working tirelessly around the clock while having to stay away from their families, especially through the Blessed Month.

Furthermore, His Highness emphasised the importance of recognising those who go about their jobs diligently during fasting hours and even through Iftar time to ensure that communities far and wide continue to have seamless access to vital services without any disruption to normal life.

