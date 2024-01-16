Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Integrated Housing Center’ to provide 54 residential services under one roof

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, launched the ‘Dubai Integrated Housing Center’, which seeks to provide 54 residential services for citizens under one roof.

The establishment of the Center is aligned with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to ensure that residential neighbourhoods provide citizens with the world's highest standard of living. It is also in alignment with the recently launched Dubai Social Agenda 33 highlighting the theme of ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’.

The Center, located at Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, is scheduled to commence operations in February. It will provide services from four government departments and two private sector partners.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that the Government of Dubai places a high priority on the happiness and well-being of its citizens. This commitment reflects the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to launch diverse programmes and initiatives aimed at addressing citizens' aspirations in terms of work, life, well-being, and housing. These initiatives are designed to foster family and social stability, playing a crucial role in advancing the country’s developmental journey, His Highness said.

His Highness’s remarks came during his visit to the Center, where he was welcomed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai; His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department; and His Excellency Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

“As part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and centred around the theme of 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation,' we have established the Dubai Integrated Housing Center. Designed to offer UAE citizens a streamlined and hassle-free home-building experience, the Center will offer 54 services, bringing together resources from four government entities and two private sector partners, all under one roof,” His Highness said.

He added that the Center will provide comprehensive support, including consultancy for design selection, guidance on cost-saving measures and assistance with financing through banks. The goal is to create a comfortable environment with convenient access, ensuring a seamless, easy and efficient home-building experience for citizens.

“Constructing a family home can be a challenging experience for many young individuals, demanding specific expertise and financial and legal awareness. Our aim is to transform this experience for citizens. The Center is set to commence its operations and deliver services starting next month,” Sheikh Hamdan said.



“We will continue to launch new projects in the next phase, reflecting our commitment to fostering stable families and ensuring the highest quality of life for them,” he added.



The Center aims to achieve the primary objective of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, aiming to position Dubai as a global benchmark for housing services. The initiative aligns with one of the agenda's specific targets, ensuring the provision of land and a residential loan to every new Emirati family within a year of application.



The Dubai Integrated Housing Center will provide comprehensive housing services, encompassing personalised design and budget planning tailored to family size, assistance in selecting interior design and colour schemes, consultation on construction and financial planning and the estimation of project costs.



Additionally, the centre addresses the diverse needs of citizens, with a specific focus on housing, construction and land services, including the selection and allocation of residential lands.

During a tour of the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, His Highness visited the construction exhibition hosted by Sobha Realty, which showcases elements of design for citizens seeking to construct their houses.

The government entities offering services through the Center include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land. Additionally, two private partners, Emirates Islamic Bank and Sobha Realty, are also contributing to the array of services offered.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai, said that fully fledged centre reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to provide comprehensive housing services to citizens in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.



His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the Center plays a vital role in delivering outstanding housing services that cater to the needs of citizens. It facilitates their housing and construction procedures with high efficiency, he noted.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said that the close collaboration between various entities through the Center will enhance the efficiency of services provided to citizens.

His Excellency Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said that the Center provides top-tier services and solutions for housing and construction. He added that the concept of the centre is a product of ongoing collaboration among various entities, aiming to achieve the highest levels of happiness and welfare for citizens..

Early January, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a AED208 billion Dubai Social Agenda 33 to double the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade. His Highness also set out plans to increase housing standards, health care and quality of life for citizens.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.