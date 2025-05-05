- Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative to revive the vibrant spirit of traditional Emirati neighbourhoods

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today announced the Hewi Dubai initiative, marking a bold new vision for public spaces in Dubai.

The initiative seeks to revive the vibrant spirit of the traditional Emirati fareej (neighbourhood) in a modern, human-centric way by creating new community spaces that strengthen social bonds and promote an active lifestyle.

His Highness said: “Community bonds are among the core values Emirati families are raised on. We must pass on these values to future generations and design public spaces that bring neighbours together, where families can gather, elders can meet, and children can create endearing memories in a safe and welcoming environment.”

His Highness added: “These new spaces will be anything but conventional. They are intended as vibrant extensions of our cultural identity and future aspirations, reflecting our values and redefining what public spaces mean to our city.”

A new vision centred around people.

As part of the initiative, Hewi Nad Al Sheba 4, which will be developed by DFF in partnership with Dubai Municipality, represents a new model for public space creation, one that is co-designed with residents, informed by comprehensive data, and grounded in culture. Located between a mosque and a residential neighbourhood in Nad Al Sheba 4, the site was selected for its walking-friendly vibe and natural sense of community. The park embodies a shift away from one-size-fits-all spaces toward a new generation of neighbourhood parks that prioritise comfort, belonging, and the rhythms of everyday life.

Signature spaces

Each element of the park has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the needs and values of its surrounding community. A shaded gathering area near the mosque, known as Al Decha, is designed to bring generations together and offers a calm retreat where elders can share stories over Arabic coffee or tea.

Al Saaha, a flexible indoor-outdoor space, has been designed to accommodate community events, workshops, and celebrations. The space invites neighbours to take ownership and host moments that reflect their lives and values. For families, Al Yalsa provides a comfortable seating area overlooking the children’s play zone, which is ideal for relaxation, watching over the kids, or informal meetings.

Meandering paths and nature-based play areas encourage exploration, movement, and intergenerational bonding, transforming the park into a space that feels both natural and deeply familiar.

