Hamdan bin Mohammed launches third phase of Dubai 10X initiative

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today announced the launch of the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Overseen by DFF, the 10X initiative seeks to ignite a shift in the mindset of government employees, thereby revolutionising government processes and propelling Dubai to become a worldwide benchmark for progressive governance.

During a meeting held with senior government officials, His Highness said: “In 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posed a pivotal question to 37 director generals of Dubai Government entities: How can Dubai surpass the world's leading cities? In response, we embarked on the Dubai 10X initiative, aiming to amplify our current accomplishments and establish Dubai as a frontrunner among the world's future cities. During the initial phase, we requested participating entities to conceptualise and develop their own projects. In the second phase, we asked them to cooperate to launch joint projects. Today, we launch the third phase of this initiative with a broader vision to implement one dynamic, pivotal project that will have a significant impact on Dubai and its people. The project will be headed by a government official leading a joint taskforce from various government entities.”

The approved project, to be announced in due course, will be jointly implemented by a number of government entities and private sector organisations and will be assessed on its tangible and positive impact on the lives of the Dubai community.

His Highness added: “Through the Dubai 10X initiative, we have succeeded in developing a new methodology for government processes, changing the mindset of our employees and achieving a quantum leap in how we work. We want to build on this positive change and take our success to a new level.

“Today, we share the outcomes of Dubai 10X with the world, including 42 innovative projects in various future-focused fields that were developed in the spirit of one team. This initiative embodies Dubai’s ambition to lead the world in government services driven by a foresight-focused mindset.”

His Highness said: “The Dubai 10X model will help governments around the world embrace disruptive innovation and design the future in an unconventional way. It will also anticipate the needs of societies and enhance quality of life through developing projects that meet the requirements of vital government and economic sectors. Through the development and launch of quality initiatives that keep pace with global changes, we are actively preparing for the future.”

The launch of the third phase of the initiative was also attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; along with other senior officials.

Future-shaping projects

Since its launch under DFF, the Dubai 10X initiative has played a pivotal role in the development of many future-focused projects that were approved HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Police Without Policemen

Dubai Police participated in Dubai 10X through its ‘Police Without Policemen’ initiative, which is aimed at developing unique safety and security mechanisms for the Dubai community. The technology links all existing public and private surveillance networks in Dubai to a main operations room of cameras with smart features, including motion monitoring, smoke detection and intrusion detection.

DEWA’s Moro Hub

As part of Dubai 10X, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) launched Moro Hub, offering next-generation digital and cloud services.

A virtual marketplace for merchants

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai launched the ‘Now’ project as part of Dubai 10X to boost trade and freight via traditional ships by deploying modern technology to increase the operational efficiency of ships and shorten loading, transport and freight times. The virtual market uses smartphone apps to connect merchants with ship owners and remove barriers to communication. It currently targets merchants and cargo, with the possibility of including individuals and personal shipments in the future.

Dubai REST

Dubai REST, a platform developed by the Dubai Land Department as part of Dubai 10X, provides a digital platform to perform real estate activities remotely, without the need to be in Dubai. It is the first real estate platform in Dubai that allows investors to make real estate investment decisions digitally.

Vision for the future

Launched in 2017 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai 10X initiative aims to make a positive impact on the lives of people in Dubai, provide innovative government services and find solutions to certain challenges. It contributes to strengthening Dubai's leading position as a global destination for innovation in governance, as well as encouraging various government agencies in Dubai to exchange experiences, skills, resources and knowledge. It also provides a common framework for launching joint initiatives that cover vital sectors, including tourism, the economy, security, media, health, emergencies and crisis management, community life, infrastructure, sustainability, and education, among others.

