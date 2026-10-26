Hamdan bin Mohammed meets Marriott International President and CEO to discuss growth opportunities in Dubai
Meeting explores closer cooperation and opportunities for Marriott International as Dubai continues to strengthen its tourism and hospitality sectorEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies.
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