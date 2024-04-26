Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati children who volunteered to clean up their neighbourhoods following heavy rains

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with a group of Emirati children who had volunteered to participate in clean-up efforts in various Dubai neighbourhoods in response to the recent adverse weather events witnessed across the emirate.

His Highness engaged with the children as they shared what inspired them to join the community effort. As he viewed images documenting their contributions alongside their families in restoring normalcy on the roads of various neighbourhoods, His Highness said that their participation underscores the importance of instilling in children a love for their homeland and encouraging them to embody these values in actions and achievements that serve both their families and society.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also commended the children for their awareness of their responsibilities towards their society and country. He conveyed his appreciation to their families and relatives for encouraging their participation in the clean-up campaign, which instils in them the values of solidarity and cooperation at such a young age and fosters a sense of community service.

The meeting was attended by Alia Alshamlan, Founder and Managing Director of Furjan Dubai.

