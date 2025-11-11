Hamdan bin Mohammed Meets With Golf Superstar Rory McIlroy

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Northern Irish golf superstar Rory McIlroy, three-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the ‘Race to Dubai’, and part of the prestigious Rolex Series.

During the meeting, His Highness congratulated McIlroy on his remarkable achievements, including topping the “Race to Dubai” Rankings six times in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and wished him continued success in the upcoming tournament scheduled in Dubai from 13 to 16 November.

Meanwhile, McIlroy thanked His Highness for his encouragement and shared his hope of a seventh championship win. He commended Dubai and the UAE for hosting major tournaments that draw the world’s top golfers.

Following the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Rory McIlroy, the 2025 Masters Champion, expressed his admiration for Dubai's vision to become one of the world’s most active and healthiest cities through the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

“Dubai has always held a special place in both my career and my life. I won my first professional title here at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009, I’ve won more tournaments in Dubai than in any other city in the world, and I even called it home for several years. One of my earliest commercial partners was Jumeirah, so in many ways, Dubai has been part of my journey from the very beginning,” said McIlroy.

"The vision behind the Dubai Fitness Challenge is truly inspiring. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's commitment to making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world is exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership that makes this city so special."

Having competed in Dubai for almost 20 years, McIlroy returns for his 14th DP World Tour Championship appearance this week after witnessing first-hand the city's remarkable transformation into a global sporting and wellness capital.

His relationship with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has given him unique insight into the vision driving this evolution.

“What I love about the Dubai Fitness Challenge is that it’s not just for elite athletes, it’s about inspiring everyone, at every age and fitness level, to get active and improve their health,” said McIlroy, a four-time Dubai Desert Classic and three-time DP World Tour Championship winner.

McIlroy also acknowledged the significant role golf is playing in this year’s edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. He said that golf is the perfect activity for people looking to stay active as it combines physical movement with mental challenge, gets you outdoors, and can be enjoyed at any age or fitness level.

Grand Slam Winner McIlroy heads into the DP World Tour Championship – one of several prestigious international events taking place during DFC 2025 - leading the Race to Dubai Rankings as he aims to secure the title for a seventh season.

The five-time Major Champion arrives in Dubai fresh from his historic Masters triumph at Augusta National earlier this year, which saw him become the first European to win all four of golf’s Major Championships.