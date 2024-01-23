Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Government entities, senior officials

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with a number of Directors General and senior officials of the Government of Dubai at His Highness’s Majlis in Za’abeel.

The meeting formed part of His Highness's routine engagements with officials from various sectors to stay informed about their latest progress in achieving Dubai’s strategic objectives.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai’s journey towards the future has been shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. “Today, Dubai is steadily moving towards attaining top positions in various global competitiveness indicators and establishing international leadership in major sectors. This reflects the priority Dubai places on the happiness, security and stability of its people,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He commended the progress achieved in the field of government work, emphasising that success and excellence provide further incentives for striving for improvement.

Dubai consistently seeks to enhance its quality of services and ensure they meet the aspirations of society, Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the emirate’s government system aims to deliver the highest efficiency, speed and quality in providing services. “The Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan are strategies designed to ensure the best quality of life for citizens and residents.”

His Highness emphasised that any contribution that ensures the well-being and happiness of the community deserves acknowledgement and recognition.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also underscored the crucial role played by local human capital in driving development in Dubai and the UAE.

During the meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, Sheikh Hamdan urged the new Directors-General of various government entities to nurture the skills of Emirati talent, ensuring they stay abreast of rapid developments.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also reviewed the achievements of Dubai's Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs over the past period. He stressed that the government is committed to setting the highest global benchmarks for labour welfare.

His Highness was later briefed by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Chairman of Dubai's Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, on the initiatives and programmes implemented by the Committee to address the needs of workers. In 2023, the Committee organised 6,300 awareness sessions for delivery workers in Dubai, focusing on the importance of adhering to traffic laws. Additionally, the Committee hosted 86 events to engage 154,000 workers in various sports, social and recreational activities. This reflects the Committee's commitment to preserving the wellbeing of workers.

Major General Obaid bin Surour said that the Committee conducted 33 inspection campaigns to monitor living standards in labour housing facilities in collaboration with relevant authorities. The Committee also distributed 87,000 meals across labour camps in Dubai.

The Chairman of the Committee also spoke about the Taqdeer Award, launched in 2016 under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Dubai to recognise companies and individuals that provide the best care and working environment for their workers. He said the number of companies participating in the Award, which is preparing to launch its 6th edition in November, has seen significant growth, rising from 236 companies in its inaugural edition to over 3,000 in its latest edition.

His Highness also met with the winners of the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2023, congratulated them on their excellence and directed them to continue delivering high-quality services that meet international standards.

Sheikh Hamdan also met with the winners of the Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index 2023 and expressed appreciation for their efforts in ensuring the happiness and wellbeing of employees.

