Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with local dignitaries and senior officials at Nad Al Sheba Majlis

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with heads of government entities, local dignitaries, members of the business community, citizens, and diplomats of brotherly and friendly countries.

During the gathering that took place at His Highness's majlis in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said that the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established the UAE as a global model of progress, driven by a strong commitment to excellence and innovation. Their guidance has also enabled the country to lead global competitiveness rankings across numerous vital sectors.

His Highness highlighted the UAE’s enduring commitment to excellence as a core value across all services and sectors. He also highlighted Dubai’s early initiative, launched more than 30 years ago, to implement a government excellence programme that has played a vital role in the ongoing advancement of the public sector, with a strong focus on enhancing the happiness and well-being of the community.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted that the UAE’s experience in development and government modernisation has attracted international attention, with many countries looking to learn from its example. Rather than settling for incremental improvements, the UAE consistently drives innovation by creating new models that anticipate the needs of its people and strive to enhance their overall quality of life, he said.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the notable progress of government services in Dubai, especially the shift toward a digital-first approach. He noted that true government success lies in its ability to rethink its tools, improving performance, and embracing modern technology—driven by flexibility, speed, and bold decision-making as key pillars of sustainable development.

He further highlighted that rapid global change demands fresh thinking and innovation to not only maintain but enhance the quality and efficiency of government services in Dubai. These efforts are key to meeting community needs and reinforcing the city’s position as one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit.

Discussions also addressed ongoing development projects across the emirate as part of the Dubai 2030 Plan, alongside the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Social Agenda 33. Participants emphasised the vital role of Dubai’s acclaimed public-private partnership model in achieving these targets and reaffirmed their shared commitment to excellence and teamwork in advancing development for the benefit of all.

