Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatarstan on sidelines of IDEX 2025

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, on the sidelines of the first day of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. welcomed the President and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on defence, in line with the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 as global platforms showcasing the latest advancements in defence industries, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions.

Discussions focused on how the exhibitions contribute to strengthening international collaboration and partnerships aimed at shaping the future of the defence and security sectors.

