Hamdan bin Mohammed Meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan- Iraq

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on the sidelines of the third day of the World Governments Summit 2026, being held in Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting explored ways to advance cooperation between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq across key sectors, especially economy, investment, and development. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Kurdistan Region and highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation, encouraging public and private sector partnerships, and leveraging opportunities to support development and shared prosperity.

His Excellency Masrour Barzani expressed his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the World Governments Summit, praising its role as a leading global platform for dialogue and exchange of government expertise. He affirmed the Kurdistan government’s keenness to strengthen relations with the UAE and benefit from its experience in economic development, governance, and future readiness.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Sultan Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chief Executive Officer of Wasl Asset Management Group.