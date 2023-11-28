Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with top futurists at second edition of Dubai Future Forum

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, today interacted with some of the world’s top futurists, expressing his appreciation for the manifold ways in which they are helping shape the world’s future.

Attending the second edition of the Dubai Future Forum, being held at the Museum of the Future with the participation of 2,500 attendees, including 800 futurists, Sheikh Hamdan met with representatives from 40 institutions engaged in anticipating and designing the future. The institutions are members of the Global Futurist Society, set up by the Dubai Future Foundation in 2022. It added 36 new members this year, making it the world’s largest network of futurism institutions.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued directives for organising the next edition of the Dubai Future Forum, which is to take place from 19th to 20th November 2024. He stressed the importance of supporting global efforts to create a better future for societies and enhancing strategic future planning.

Reaffirming Dubai and the UAE’s accent on future readiness, Sheikh Hamdan said, “The UAE has created a pioneering model for foresight and developing future tools. We want Dubai and the UAE to be the top destinations for everyone who believes in the future and wants to contribute to the process of designing and developing it.”

He stressed that futurists act as pioneers in unlocking transformative development and new opportunities. Successful leaders are those who can see new horizons that others may not, he added.

The Dubai Future Foundation meanwhile announced that 36 institutions from 17 countries have joined the Global Futurist Society, the world’s largest global network of futurists. The network was launched last year with four founding members, and it now counts 40 global institutions as members. The society’s expansion cements the Museum of the Future’s role as a global headquarters for international foresight institutions and strengthens Dubai’s leading position as an international platform for future design.

The Global Futurist Society is a platform bringing together some of the world’s major institutions involved in future design and strategic planning, in addition to research centres. Its aim is to facilitate collaboration in identifying opportunities and challenges, as well as preparing for them.

Members of the network participated during the second Dubai Future Forum, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Several of the institutions will provide training and courses around futurism organised by the Dubai Future Academy.

The second Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, concluded today. Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, it attracted participants from 100 countries, in addition to 100 international institutions and organisations specialised in futurism.

The agenda included 70 dialogue sessions, keynote speeches, and workshops. Around 150 speakers from the UAE and around the world participated. They explored diverse subjects such as space, sustainability, environment, energy, food, health, medicine, education, technology, artificial intelligence, economies and governance, among others.

