Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Charitable Work Sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (3) of 2025 appointing Mohammad Musabeh Ali Dhahi, as CEO of the Charitable Work Sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

