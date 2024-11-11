Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Executive Affairs Sector at RTA

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (90) of 2024, appointing Moaza Saeed Al Marri as CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

