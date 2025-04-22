Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (27) of 2025 transferring Saeed Ahmad Thani Al Tayer, CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and appointing him as CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at the Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (28) of 2025 appointing Sheikha Ahmed Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Jarman as CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

Both resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

