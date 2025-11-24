Hamdan bin Mohammed Names New CEOs at Dubai Media Council

In his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (92) of 2025 appointing Hesham Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Olama as CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan has also issued Resolution No. (93) of 2025 transferring Rashid Humaid Saeed Al Marri from the Government of Dubai Media Office and appointing him as CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council.

Both resolutions are effective from 1st November 2025 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, expressed her sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan for the trust he has placed in two exceptional Emirati professionals whose proven competence has prepared them for this responsibility. She noted that the appointments reflect the leadership’s commitment to building a unified framework that advances the development of Dubai’s media sector.

Al Marri emphasised the significance of this step in supporting the Council’s work under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to advance the media sector with the support of national talent.

She also noted that the Dubai Media Council is the official authority overseeing media sector in accordance with Decree No. (66) of 2024. The Council follows international best practices in shaping its policies, while responding to technological advancements and evolving media platforms that require flexible and adaptable regulation.

The new appointments support Dubai’s vision to become a hub for media creativity and high-quality content, strengthening local media, fostering international partnerships, encouraging collaboration across the sector, and empowering youth and Emirati talent to shape its future.

The Dubai Media Council focuses on several key areas to strengthen the media sector. It drives development through executive initiatives, sets clear regulatory frameworks to support a thriving media environment, and prioritises human capital by identifying and nurturing talent. Its programmes aim to build a new generation of creative Emirati media professionals capable of producing work to international standards.