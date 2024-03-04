Hamdan bin Mohammed names new Deputy Director General of Dubai Ruler's Court

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (8) of 2024, promoting Essa Al Mutaiwei, CEO of the Emiri Affairs Sector at His Highness The Ruler's Court, to the position of Deputy Director General of His Highness The Ruler's Court.

Al Mutaiwei will continue to perform his current duties as the CEO of the Emiri Affairs Sector on a secondment basis.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

