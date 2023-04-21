Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in Za'abeel

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

Performing prayers alongside them were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, as well as a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, Emiratis and citizens.

During the Eid sermon, the imam prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE leadership and people and bless it with continued stability and prosperity. He also wished continued success and wellbeing for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Their Highnesses the crown princes.

