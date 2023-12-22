Hamdan bin Mohammed phones Emirati couple injured in mass shooting incident in Prague

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, personally checked on the well-being of Ahmed Ibrahim Al Najjar, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, and his wife Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, who were injured in a mass shooting incident in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

During a phone call with the injured couple, Sheikh Hamdan reassured them that all required measures and resources would be devoted to assisting UAE citizens facing difficult circumstances anywhere in the world and ensuring their well-being.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued directives to all concerned authorities to extend full support and ensure the best care to the injured couple while expressing his heartfelt wishes for their swift recovery and safe return home in the best of health.

The shooting incident in the Czech capital left many people dead and injured.

