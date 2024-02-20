Hamdan bin Mohammed presides over first 2024 meeting of Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, presided over the committee’s first meeting in 2024, and approved a number of resolutions and initiatives that will be implemented over the next period.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the key resolutions issued by the committee over the year and a half since its formation in May 2022 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“Improving citizens’ quality of life is the key goal driving ambitious projects, initiatives, and development plans. This reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to dedicate all available resources to meeting citizens’ expectations, ensuring their wellbeing and reinforcing social stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He directed members of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to build upon the accomplishments achieved over the past two years, and launch a new phase of quality programmes and initiatives that are creative, sustainable and proactive and capable of keeping pace with an evolving world while offering innovative solutions that ensure comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan also directed members of the Committee to finalise the process of allocating land plots applied for by Dubai citizens within two months.

“The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has recorded many achievements in line with objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, including the distribution of over 8,400 land grants, increasing social allocations and benefits offered in support of citizens to AED542 million and employing over 17,000 Emiratis in the public and private sectors. Caring for our citizens remains the main driver of our aspirations for prosperity, comprehensive development and global status,” he said.

“I have approved a number of new resolutions and initiatives for the next stage, mainly concerning retirees, social solidarity, housing and quality of life, and social services. Directives have been issued to ensure availability of all resources that serve the Committee’s objectives, as we continue to launch innovative projects to ensure the happiness of Dubai citizens,” he concluded.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was briefed on the key future projects planned by the Committee aimed at raising the quality of life of Dubai citizens, supporting retirees, increasing the number of Emiratis in the private sector and providing plots of lands and modern housing that meets future needs and ensures social stability.

He also reviewed the resolutions passed by the Committee over the past year and a half, which saw an increase in financial aid extended to low- and mid-income minors by AED33.6 million, and financial benefits for people of determination to AED70 million.

The Committee oversaw the employment of 1,600 Emiratis in the public sector, while following up on over 16,000 others working in the private sector under the Nafis programme.

Accomplishments also included allocation of land and housing grants, the design and commencement of construction of three model neighbourhoods as well as empowerment of limited income families.

The launch of the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, located in the Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, was one of the main projects carried out by the Committee, offering citizens an end-to-end housing experience that meets their expectations. The Committee also oversees the Dubai Weddings programme, which aims to support Emiratis planning to get married and alleviate their financial burdens.

As part of the Committee’s initiatives, the Dubai Police General Command and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism – represented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises (Dubai SME)- signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the launch of the Dubai Retiree Project Support programme, which offers retirees in Dubai benefits and incentives, with the aim of ensuring their financial and moral stability, while utilising their expertise and enhancing social solidarity.

Investment opportunities available to Dubai citizens received a boost from the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, through the launch of Souq Al Freej in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa 3 Park. The market aims to support local SMEs. Another initiative was the Farmers’ Souq, a free agricultural, social and investment platform that seeks to gather Emirati farmers under one roof to sell local produce directly to consumers. The market attracted 157,000 visitors.

Another key project carried out by the committee was the launch of the Al Furjan Fund, which aims to finance social projects in Dubai’s neighbourhoods and empower their residents.

The Al Furjan Fund sponsored several programmes and initiatives, including a football coaching programme in public parks, as well as a series of excursions for retirees who are members in Dubai’s Thukher Club. It also sponsored the ‘Bain Al Ghaf Festival’ which aims to strengthen community bonds in Dubai neighbourhoods.

The Committee supported Furjan Dubai’s initiatives aimed at empowering local communities through volunteer work and social contributions, which included 15 large and medium events across 30 locations that attracted more than 137,000 visitors.

The 'Investment Opportunities' and the Integrated Business Platform for nationals offered 500 investment opportunities in Dubai’s neighbourhoods and residential districts. Both projects aim to provide economic opportunities to ensure that citizens and their families enjoy the highest standards of living and long-term stability and can fulfil their future aspirations.

In June 2023, the Committee approved the new vision for designing and developing model neighbourhoods. The first phase covers Al Mizhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2 and Al Barsha 3 areas. These model neighbourhoods will provide investment opportunities allowing residents to open restaurants, seasonal shops, sports playgrounds and open markets.

The elderly and people of determination were a key focus of the committee’s projects, with a special initiative, Riayah, aimed at providing integrated healthcare services that enhance their quality of life.

Projects and initiatives launched by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs are in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33’s objectives to build capacities of all citizens, develop the most effective and proactive social system in terms of protection, care and empowerment, and provide the best living experience through housing services and cultural and sporting movements.

