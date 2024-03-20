Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

- His Highness accepts the greetings of ministers, senior officials and members of the business community





His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, at His Highness’s Majlis in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included ministers, senior officials and directors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors.



During discussions with the guests, His Highness said that Dubai’s economic achievements across sectors continue to reinforce the business community's confidence in the economy’s sustained growth potential. Thanks to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has developed a resilient economic strategy centred around collaboration with the private sector, which promotes mutual success and growth, His Highness noted.

Emphasising the private sector’s role in supporting Dubai's development journey, His Highness said that the strong partnerships between Dubai’s public and private sectors support the emirate in realising the objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.



The attendees conveyed their gratitude to the leadership for their steadfast commitment to supporting investors across diverse business sectors and their efforts to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and visit.





