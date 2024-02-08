Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outstanding concepts showcased during House of The Future competition

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the winning entries in the House of The Future competition, which was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The competition seeks to actively involve the best architects and designers from around the world in designing an affordable, scalable, and innovative single-family prototype home suited to modern Emirati needs.

The competition reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to further raise Dubai’s global standing and enhance its position as a magnet for top talent and innovators in design and urban planning. It also reflects the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation in providing a platform that serves to nurture talent and innovation aimed at delivering solutions for a host of challenges facing society.

While interacting with the winners, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, has emerged as a trendsetter in modern design and urban planning while also succeeding in developing robust infrastructure that is constantly being upgraded in a sustainable manner to ensure the well-being of citizens and residents alike.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai will continue its efforts to provide the best environment for people to hone their capabilities and prosper while ensuring that the community enjoys the highest standards of living within an innovative, constantly evolving urban and social landscape. This drive is anchored in sustainability initiatives across housing projects, city planning, and residential communities, enhancing the emirate’s position as a globally preferred destination that attracts all those seeking an exceptional, enriching, sustainable, and motivating life experience.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by the participants about the winning projects. Mohammed Miftah from Lebanon won first place with the project ‘Al-Dara.’ Andrea Baldo, Angelo Brollo, and Gino Brollo from Spain took second place with the project ‘Blockyard,’ while Thomas Ewing from the United Kingdom came third with the project ‘Dion House.’

He was also briefed about a sustainable home project from Slovakia, which took topped the field in the sustainability category. The project team comprising Katarina Jagrova, Jakub Argal, Lucia Madlenova, and Jakub Demcak gave a presentation of their project.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Pillar and Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai; Huda Al Hashemi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; and Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will include the winning designs in its design catalogue, which will be accessible to the public. In addition, the Establishment will apply the winning designs when planning its future projects.

