Hamdan bin Mohammed says Commemoration Day is a symbol of the sacrifices made by the nation’s martyrs

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised the profound significance of Commemoration Day as a symbol of the sacrifices made by the nation's martyrs.

Reflecting on the UAE's foundational principles, His Highness highlighted the values of loyalty, generosity and commitment to serving the nation. These values, while being integral to the present, are destined to be passed down to future generations, fostering a deep legacy of patriotism.



On national occasions like Commemoration Day, these values come to the fore and shine brightly, he said. His Highness noted that this day signifies the ultimate sacrifices that martyrs have made for their country. They laid down their lives to protect the nation and safeguard the UAE’s pride, identity and dignity.



Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues its journey of prosperity and development.



The sacrifices of the nation's heroes continue to inspire its citizens, strengthen the resolve and determination of the UAE people and reinforce their commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the nation, His Highness further said.



"Commemoration Day is an opportunity to recall the heroic deeds that history will forever recognise as symbols of the UAE’s pride and dignity. Our courageous martyrs have inspired the nation with their heroic acts, displaying their loyalty to the nation and sacrificing their lives for the greater good,” Sheikh Hamdan stated.



His Highness encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from the deeds of the martyrs, and urged them to further strengthen their efforts to serve the nation and contribute to raising its global status.



Sheikh Hamdan extended his heartfelt appreciation to the members of the UAE Armed Forces and praised their steadfast efforts to protect the nation. His Highness also expressed his gratitude to the mothers and families of the martyrs for their remarkable sacrifices and strength.





