Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Participates in ICDE Leadership Summit 2024 in Geneva

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the 30th edition of the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) Leadership Summit 2024, held from June 5-7 in Geneva, Switzerland. HBMSU’s participation emphasises the signifinance of its international presence and reinforces its leadership in global higher education, particularly among smart and online universities worldwide. This year's summit was held under the theme of “Ethical Leadership in the Age of AI: Rethinking Futures of Education”.



The University delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU and accompanied by Maitha Al Teneiji, Vice Chancellor, AI & Technology Division, at HBMSU. During the event. His Excellency took part as a distinguished speaker at the plenary session on “Artificial Intelligence, Creating Knowledge(s), Teaching, and Learning”. The session addressed the pivotal question, "How are educational leaders challenged by AI in creating, sharing, and publishing knowledge(s)?" This participation underscored HBMSU's strategic leadership in the field of AI in education, highlighting the university's proactive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in the academic landscape.



H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar said, “The university’s keenness to enhance its international presence by participating in the International Council for Open and Distance Education Leadership Summit 2024 stems from our commitment to re-engineering education and dedication to reshaping the future of education. This new phase, marked by the launch of the university’s new strategy, focuses on the quality of smart education as a primary objective, ensuring its continued leadership among the world’s top universities in this field. Our participation further offers a strategic opportunity to engage with global thought leaders and innovators, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange, bolstering the prestigious position of HMBSU as a leading academic model in the region. We remain committed to pioneering educational innovations that meet ethical standards and support sustainable development goals.”

HBMSU's participation in the ICDE Leadership Summit 2024 is a testament to the ongoing commitment to advancing both national and international educational strategies, including the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning.



The ICDE Leadership Summit is a premier international conference that addresses the contemporary challenges and opportunities facing today’s educational leaders and innovators in our globally connected digital world. Hosted by Globethics at the Campus Biotech in Geneva, the ICDE Leadership Summit 2024 featured keynote lectures from leading global education stakeholders and panel discussions on AI, teaching, and learning. The summit also hosted the Partnerships and Joint Initiative Forum, an interactive space where participants presented projects, shared innovative ideas, and contributed to policy recommendations for AI and higher education.

