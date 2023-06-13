Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University supports academic excellence by participating in ALSAADA Education Exhibition 2023

Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the fourth edition of the ALSAADA Education Exhibition 2023 for general education, organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. The university's participation came as part of its commitment to accelerating the development of the country's educational ecosystem, ensuring the advancement of quality education and academic excellence, and fostering the development of scientific competencies for the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The university's participation emphasised the importance of joining an innovative educational environment that implements smart technology to provide education for all, while keeping up with the shifting global changes. This was further highlighted by the university's offerings, which include diverse educational programs and advanced knowledge resources that inspire creativity and innovation across generations by equipping learners with the right tools.

H.E Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, also highlighted the university's efforts to advance the higher education system based on innovation and technology, along with its commitment to supporting learners and providing them with the resources that assist them in completing their education by meeting the highest international standards followed in smart education. This was highlighted as an outcome of the wise leadership's vision to achieve the goals and requirements of sustainable development, especially in the field of education and science for the youth.

His Excellency further underscored the university’s commitment to developing a learning environment focused on empowering national competencies and the youth, which will redefine the future of learning in line with national strategies and keep pace with the accelerating changes in the educational environment.

ALSAADA Education Exhibition 2023 brings together a group of leading universities and educational institutions, and hosts a number of trained lecturers who offer workshops and sessions on a variety of educational programs and specialties. These courses and workshops are offered at discounted rates to government employees, employees of partner agencies, and their learners who wish to further strengthen their academic education with bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, making quality education easily accessible to all.

