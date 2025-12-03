Hamdan bin Mohammed - UAE’s Success is Built on Strong Foundations Laid by Founding Fathers

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, underscored that the UAE’s remarkable success since its establishment in 1971 is built on the solid foundations laid at its inception. He said that these foundations underpin the Union, reflect the enduring values instilled by the Founding Fathers in the people of the nation, and inspire boundless ambition, driven by a leadership that constantly strives for the pinnacle of achievement in every field and a people who have removed the word “impossible” from their vocabulary.

Speaking as the UAE celebrates the 54th Eid Al Etihad, His Highness extended his best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE on the special occasion.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the UAE has always placed human progress at the core of all its development strategies and plans, prioritising a prosperous future for all. He highlighted diverse initiatives and projects aimed at ensuring the highest quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, emphasising the country’s focus on innovation, creativity, and engagement with the world to adopt best practices. He added that these efforts support the ambitious goals outlined in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to empower the most prosperous society globally, strengthen the nation’s position as a hub for the knowledge economy, enhance international cooperation, and elevate government performance to the highest levels of efficiency, thereby advancing the nation’s eminence in terms of global competitiveness.

His Highness added that the UAE has, over five decades, been an active partner in building a better future for the region and the world, guided by shared interests and a vision that values peace as central to all development. His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s leading role among the world’s top providers of development aid.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE has always hastened to assist those in need, setting an example in supporting brotherly and friendly nations, especially during times of crisis. He noted that the country’s firm and courageous positions on regional and international issues are rooted in an unwavering commitment to peace, security, stability, and cooperation, aiming to ensure a better future for people everywhere.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE’s balanced approach and forward-looking vision have strengthened global confidence in the country as a partner capable of advancing sustainable development regionally and internationally while reinforcing its status as a hub for investment, talent and innovation.

His Highness emphasised that, by continuing to invest in the future, foster innovation, and build strategic partnerships across key sectors including trade, technology, AI, and space exploration, the UAE is shaping a new chapter of prosperity guided by an unshakeable commitment to human advancement, and enduring values that command global respect.