Hamdan bin Mohammed: Under Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives, we endeavour to provide citizens with the highest quality of life

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, said that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “we endeavour to provide citizens with the highest quality of life and ensure their stability and prosperity.”

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed today chaired a meeting of the Committee established last year as per the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. During the meeting, HH Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Committee members on its latest achievements and efforts to boost the social and family stability of citizens, enhance their quality of life and provide the youth with enriching opportunities.

Guided by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, the UAE’s ambitious projects aim to ensure the wellbeing of citizens, His Highness said. “Initiatives launched by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs seek to enhance all aspects of Emiratis’ lives. We have developed clear plans in coordination with various entities to implement them.

“We have approved the allocation of 11,500 housing plots to citizens in Dubai, and housing loans worth AED7 billion for around 7,000 beneficiaries. We have launched a new vision for designing and building model residential neighbourhoods, provided financial support for people with limited income, people of determination and senior citizens, accelerated Emiratisation plans and launched additional investment opportunities for Emiratis. We continue our efforts to ensure citizens can enjoy happiness, wellbeing and a promising future,” he added.

The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs meeting was attended by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and members of the Committee: HE Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs; HE Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai's Community Development Authority; HE Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; HE Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; HE Abdullah Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Director General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation.

Future projects

In addition to being briefed on the Committee’s accomplishments in the first year since its formation, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reviewed a number of key future projects aimed at enhancing Dubai citizens’ quality of life and promoting their social stability. He directed members of the Committee to continue working diligently and dedicating all possible resources to supporting UAE citizens in line with Dubai’s comprehensive sustainable development plan.

Projects and initiatives

During its first year, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs started work on various projects and initiatives targeting key aspects including retirement, social services, housing, quality of life and an innovative endowment structure, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for accelerated sustainable development in Dubai.

These projects and initiatives include a revamped vision for model residential neighborhoods that offer investment opportunities. The first phase of the project covered Al Mizhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2 and Al Barsha 2.

Last April, 426 UAE citizens were exempt from paying off AED146 million worth of housing loans, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Committee also launched the "Bayti" social initiative, which aims to support citizens of Dubai with limited income who have received housing grants and require additional funds for the construction or completion and furnishing of their homes, thereby alleviating their financial burden.

Seasonal investment opportunities through events like Farmers' Souq and Souq Al Freej aimed to gather Emirati farmers in one place to market their produce directly to consumers, as well as support Emirati SME owners who get to showcase and promote their homemade products.

Supporting people of determination

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid directed the Committee to increase financial support for people of determination to AED70 million for the year 2023, as part of a strategy to enhance their inclusion and empowerment, while providing them with the stability and support they need to become effective contributors to the community and its development.

Under the plan for accelerating Emiratisation, the Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs supervised the employment of 2,000 Emiratis in 2022 and launched its ‘Investment Opportunities’ initiative as well as a unified investment platform for UAE citizens, providing 500 new investment opportunities in various Dubai neighborhoods.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also launched the ‘Emirati’ initiative; a comprehensive single-window platform exclusively designed to offer UAE citizens all the city services they need through the DubaiNow application. In its first phase, the ‘Emirati’ initiative allows citizens to benefit from various digital services including housing and construction grants; social benefits; residential neighborhood events; Esaad card, land allocations, and more.

Other initiatives included the Respite Care scheme which provides short-term relief for primary caregivers of senior citizens and people of determination and the ‘Riayah’ initiative which provides comprehensive healthcare services especially curated for senior citizens and people of determination.

Thukher Social Club

The Thukher Social Club was launched in Dubai Safa Park with the aim of enhancing senior citizens’ quality of life by providing them with comprehensive services and opportunities to share their knowledge and expertise.

The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs aims to provide comprehensive support for UAE citizens of all ages and walks of life, according to a clear strategy based on multiple pillars to realise the objectives set by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Apart from working closely with relevant authorities to ensure delivery of services, the Committee has launched several initiatives in collaboration with private, public and semi-public organisations as part of implementing HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision.

