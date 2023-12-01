- Hamdan bin Mohammed: Union Day marks a time to celebrate the nation’s remarkable accomplishments



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the Union Day provides citizens an occasion to celebrate the nation's remarkable achievements since its foundation. These accomplishments have been realised through the resilience and determination of the country's founding fathers, who envisioned and worked to create a prosperous future for the nation, overcoming numerous challenges along the way, he said.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the UAE’s 52nd Union Day.



Sheikh Hamdan said the 52nd Union Day coincides with COP 28, which is being held in Expo City Dubai, the place that hosted Expo 2020 Dubai, an exceptional global event that brought the world together to explore ways to create a better tomorrow by advancing creativity, collaboration and innovation. Hosting global events like COP28 is a testament to the UAE’s emergence as a major player in shaping the future of the planet, unlocking new opportunities for global growth and creating a unique model of development centred on happiness and sustainability.

Over the last five decades, the UAE has set an example for the region and the world in creating a unique new paradigm for development and prosperity. Committed to sharing its prosperity, the UAE has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to communities in need all over the world. The UAE tops the list of the countries that provide development assistance, His Highness noted.



His Highness also said the UAE has consistently adopted a clear and constructive stand on resolving regional and international issues, with a focus on promoting peace, security and stability.



On the occasion of Union Day, citizens from across the nation have an opportunity to come together to recommit themselves to the cause of building the nation and reaffirming their loyalty to the leadership, he said. This year’s Union Day also gives them an occasion to reinforce their dedication to helping raise the country’s stature on the global stage.



His Highness further said the Union Day offers the people of the UAE an opportunity to reflect on the insights and lessons drawn from the nation's outstanding development journey. The country has grown into a hub for the brightest and most innovative minds to come together to create a sustainable future for all of humanity, he added.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.