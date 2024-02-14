Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Edge of Government platform at the World Governments Summit 2024

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Edge of Government platform at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, which concluded today in Dubai.





The Edge of Government platform, overseen by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation under the theme ‘Shifting Perspectives’, showcased 13 innovations designed to foster a fresh, out-of-the-box approach to addressing critical challenges. The platform primarily aimed to inspire and motivate through interactive experiences.





The Edge of Government platform aims to recognise government innovations from around the world, offering a great opportunity for knowledge sharing and a preview of innovative, future-ready tools.





Standing out among the exhibits were the two winners of the 6th Edge of Government Award, which were announced on the second day of the WGS. These included Türkiye’s RoboRoyale ecosystem support project and Spain’s Life Work Balance project.





Other innovations included submissions from Canada, Guatemala, China, USA, Kenya, UK, Finland, Spain, Australia, India, France, Rwanda, and Türkiye.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit, and His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.





The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation launched the 6th edition of the Edge of Government Award during this year’s summit, introducing visitors and participants to key initiatives and innovative solutions developed by governments.

