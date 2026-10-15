Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of Centre for Global Future Opportunities in Dubai

Joint initiative between Dubai Future Foundation and the World Economic Forum aims to transform opportunities across technology, economic and societal fields into tangible outcomes

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish the Centre for Global Future Opportunities in Dubai during the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders.