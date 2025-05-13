Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the 'Barwa' initiative for senior citizens and People of Determination

- Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the 'Barwa' initiative for senior citizens and People of DeterminationDubai Land

-Department and Community Development Authority partner to roll out the programme under the slogan ‘You are valuable and should always be appreciated’

- Initiative enables beneficiaries to manage their real estate assets independently and with greater convenience

- The programme facilitates a comprehensive suite of digital, on-site, and advisory services specifically designed to meet the needs of the targeted segments

- The scheme reinforces the values of community partnership and supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, witnessed the launch of the ‘Barwa’ programme, an initiative developed by the Dubai Land Department in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, under the slogan ‘You are valuable and should always be appreciated’.

A first of its kind in the region, this initiative is a sustainable, socially driven real estate programme centred on human well-being. It will empower senior citizens and People of Determination in Dubai by enabling them to manage their real estate assets independently and with greater ease. Barwa also aims to promote family cohesion and social stability through comprehensive, integrated property solutions tailored to the needs of senior citizens and People of Determination.

The ‘Barwa’ programme represents an innovative model for delivering government services through a human-centred lens. It provides a comprehensive suite of digital, on-site, and advisory services specifically designed to meet the needs of senior citizens and People of Determination. The programme also reinforces the values of community partnership and supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, with a focus on enhancing quality of life, ensuring equal opportunities, and promoting the inclusion of all segments of society within a sustainable development framework.

The programme was officially launched during a ceremony held at Dubai Land Department, which included the signing of a cooperation agreement between DLD and the Community Development Authority (CDA). The agreement was signed by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department; and Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, in the presence of CEOs from both entities. In addition, four cooperation agreements were signed with Harbour Real Estate, On Plan Real Estate, Al Ruwad Real Estate, and SBK Real Estate. The service trustee centres Afnan and Al Tabou will also participate in the programme, offering dedicated support to senior citizens and People of Determination.

High-quality services

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita said: “This programme reflects Dubai Land Department’s vision of delivering high-quality real estate services while reaffirming our enduring commitment to supporting segments of society that hold a special place in our hearts; individuals who have played a vital role in the development and prosperity of our nation. We are proud to launch this initiative in close partnership with the Community Development Authority, whose leading role in advancing empowerment and social solidarity is truly commendable. This collaboration stands as a distinguished example of government synergy, united in placing human well-being at the centre of our efforts.”

He added: “The Barwa programme is more than a service initiative; it is designed to simplify property management, protect their real estate rights, and deliver tailored services that promote peace of mind, independence, and an enhanced quality of life, in line with the ‘Hand in Hand’ theme of the ‘Year of Community,’ reinforcing our dedication to inclusion and social cohesion.”

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid said: “The Barwa programme represents a model of integrated collaboration between government entities and reaffirms the Community Development Authority’s commitment to its pivotal role in empowering priority groups – particularly senior citizens and people of determination – to access government services in a way that preserves their dignity and supports their social and economic stability. Institutional partnerships are the most sustainable path to achieving meaningful social impact. From this perspective, our collaboration with Dubai Land Department in launching Barwa is a strategic step toward expanding our reach by linking social data with real estate services and delivering tailored solutions that address the unique needs and circumstances of each individual.”

She added: “This collaboration aligns with our efforts to advance the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by developing innovative service models that enhance quality of life, promote the independence of senior citizens, and reinforce the principle of equal opportunity. We remain committed to expanding this partnership to firmly establish a comprehensive, community-focused approach that empowers all segments of society to live with dignity, well-being, and stability.”

Integrated pillars

The Barwa programme is built on a set of integrated pillars designed to address the diverse needs of its target groups with efficiency and flexibility. It prioritises direct outreach by delivering services at beneficiaries’ places of residence, eliminating the need for travel and ensuring a seamless, accessible experience.

Through its mobile and field services pillar, the programme deploys dedicated units under the ‘Al Taresh’ service to carry out real estate transactions at the homes of senior citizens and People of Determination. In addition, the ‘Al Karani’ service assigns a personal assistant to each beneficiary to follow up on their transactions and provide continuous support.

The digital services pillar features the ‘Al Kaitoob’ platform, which enables seamless remote property management and is equipped with accessibility technologies tailored for people with disabilities. It also includes ‘Al Mersal’, a real-time digital support service available through the call centre to assist beneficiaries promptly and effectively.

Within the financial and real estate advisory pillar, specialised teams offer personalised guidance on property investment strategies and achieving sustainable returns. Meanwhile, the awareness and training pillar introduces the ‘Real Estate Katateeb’ initiative, which delivers educational workshops to help beneficiaries better understand property management and sound investment practices.

Public-private partnership

The programme also includes a service facilities pillar through ‘Al Barza’, dedicated reception lounges for senior citizens and People of Determination located at Dubai Land Department’s main building. These spaces are designed to provide a premium, comfortable, and accessible customer experience.

The strength of public-private collaboration is reflected in the ‘Al Hasela’ initiative, which offers integrated services such as lease management, routine maintenance, and investment consultancy. Qualified companies deliver these services at preferential rates tailored to meet the specific needs of the programme’s target groups.

The institutional framework of the programme is reinforced through the government partnership pillar, where the ‘Registry of Honoured Citizens’ facilitates seamless data and information exchange between Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority. This integration enables the delivery of personalised, end-to-end services, supported by a dedicated communication team committed to ensuring beneficiaries’ comfort, as well as their real estate and social stability.

The Barwa initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to pioneering human-centred real estate innovation, where social impact and digital transformation converge to place people at the forefront of service delivery. The partnership between Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority stands as a sustainable model of collaboration between government and community sectors, contributing to the development of a cohesive, inclusive, and thriving society. It further reinforces Dubai’s global reputation as a hub for real estate innovation, with human well-being at the core of its policies and strategic vision.

