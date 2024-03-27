Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses the signing of an agreement to build an educational complex worth 600 million dirhams as part of the 'Umm' endowment

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and Azizi Development Company, through which the company donates to build an educational complex worth 600 million dirhams as part of the 'Umm' endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of the holy month.

I witnessed the signing of an agreement for a charitable initiative today between,Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and Azizi Developments, in support of the Mother’s Endowment campaign. In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating AED600 million towards the construction of an educational complex that was previously announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This is one of the largest ever charitable donations in the UAE. We thank Mirwais Azizi, the founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, for his contribution. This gesture exemplifies the vital role the private sector plays in Dubai as a partner in the nation's development.

